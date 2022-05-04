Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Former director of veterans cemetery guilty of embezzling over $14K

Director of veterans cemetery guilty of embezzling over $14K
Director of veterans cemetery guilty of embezzling over $14K(State Auditor Shad White)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The former director of the Mississippi Veterans Affairs (MSVA) cemetery in Newton County has been convicted of embezzlement.

State Auditor Shad White says Henry Gruno used MSVA funds to make over $14,000 in personal purchases of fuel and other items like barbecue supplies, toys, and luggage.

A judge sentenced Gruno to serve two years in prison and five years on probation for this crime.

The judge also ordered him to repay over $30,000 in restitution and fees.

“This crime is especially disheartening because the money this person stole was meant to maintain the final resting place for many of our Veterans,” White said. “As the grandson of two veterans, I’m proud my office was able to be a part of holding this person accountable.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

Hinds County DA Jody Owens
WATCH LIVE: State leaders to announce new investments in Hinds Co. criminal justice system
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: nearing 90° Wednesday ahead of storm risk late week
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton provides an update on a missing corrections officer...
Sheriff Rick Singleton on Vicky White: ‘It was obvious she wasn’t concerned for her safety”
Calvin Berry (left) and Leedrick Trim are being charged in Saturday's Mudbug Festival shooting.
No bond for alleged Mudbug Festival shooters