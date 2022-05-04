Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Delivery of marijuana, cell phones, and other items to RDC results in multiple arrests

From L to R: Jarod Sutton, Monica Sutton, Deon Johnson, and Chiquita Cavett
From L to R: Jarod Sutton, Monica Sutton, Deon Johnson, and Chiquita Cavett(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four people have been arrested after criminal investigators assigned to the Raymond Detention Center received information about the delivery of contraband.

In a post on his social media page, Sheriff Tyree Jones stated that during the operation, investigators observed a white Dodge Journey that was driven by Chiquita Cavett, 27, and occupied by Jarod Sutton, 20, Deon Johnson, 23, Monica Hutton, 20.

Posted by Tyree Jones, Sheriff of Hinds County on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

According to Jones, the passengers had thrown several packages over the fence that contained tobacco, marijuana, pills, ice, cell phones, syrup, and blunt objects among other items.

Jones also says that a 9mm pistol with a 50-round magazine was also recovered.

The occupants were arrested and charged with introducing contraband to a correctional facility, conspiracy to introduce contraband to a correctional facility, and possession of a controlled substance.

It was also discovered that a detainee was involved in this investigation. More charges are to be expected.

