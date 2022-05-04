Byram man arrested, accused of selling alcohol to minors

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - A man in Byram is behind bars after he was accused of selling alcohol to minors.

Byram Police Department says Joshua Burks sold alcohol to minors numerous times on multiple days.

BPD said it received numerous complaints about underage drinking at Dockery Grill.

After investigating, a warrant was issued for Burks’ arrest.

The department released no other information about this investigation.

