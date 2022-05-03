WLBT’s Things To Know 5/3/2022: Facebook personality wanted for murder, T’Kia Bevily, and Roe v. Wade

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Facebook personality wanted for murder

While the man wanted in a Clinton homicide goes by several aliases — Cipher, Napolean, Polo — police say he goes by another name now: accused killer. Police Chief Ford Hayman said the suspect, 55-year-old William Ervin Edwards, shot and killed 45-year-old Robert Davis Sunday evening. Investigators said Davis had been shot at least eight times. “I just want justice to be done for him. He had came a mighty long ways to be a great man of God,” said Davis’ father, James Crockett. “And he ran the Better Men Society. And he took care of young kids out here in the community.” Crockett said his son tried his best to keep others from hanging with the wrong crowd but ended up getting mixed up with the wrong person himself: a woman named Shadow Robinson. Crockett said he believes that association led to his son being killed.

2. T’Kia Bevily

A second trial is underway for a Claiborne County woman accused of killing her stepdaughter. T’Kia Bevily is charged with killing 14-month-old Jurayah Smith. She’s facing a capital murder charge. The new trial began Monday in Monroe County. Day one of the trial consisted of jury selection. More than 300 people are being vetted during this process. Of those, 12 will be selected to be on the jury. They will determine whether T’Kia Bevily is innocent or guilty of the crime. The jury selection process lasted for more than nine hours on Monday. The case dates back to 2017. In October of that year, Jurayah Smith died while in the care of her father, Morris Bevily, and his wife, T’Kia. Investigators say Jurayah received multiple blunt-force injuries to her head.

3. Roe v. Wade

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the “basic fairness and the stability of our law demand” that the U.S. Supreme Court not overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide and said he would work to codify the right to abortion into federal law. In a statement released a day after Politico released a draft opinion that suggested that the high court could be poised to overturn the ruling, Biden said he couldn’t speak to the authenticity of the draft and said his administration is preparing for all eventualities for when the court ultimate rules. Biden said a decision overturning Roe would raise the stakes for voters in November’s heated midterm elections. “If the Court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose,” Biden said. “And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November. At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law.”

