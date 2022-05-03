WATCH: Pres. Bill Clinton & former Gov. Haley Barbour honor late Gov. William Winter

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The late Mississippi Governor William Winter and First Lady Elise Winter will be honored Tuesday inside the Two Mississippi Museums.

Guest speakers will include former President Bill Clinton, former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour, and former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson.

”Governor Winter had a deep love for the people of Mississippi, and he would have wanted this ceremony to be open to the public,” said Mississippi Department of Archives and History Director Katie Blount.

