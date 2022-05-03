Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators confirmed that Vicky White and Casey White had a relationship while Casey White was in custody at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
According to inmates at the detention center, there was a “special relationship” between Vicky White and Casey White. That relationship has been confirmed through independent investigation.
Vicky White and Casey White have been missing since April 29. A warrant has been issued for Vicky White’s arrest on first-degree permitting or facilitating escape charges.
