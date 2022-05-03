Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White

Casey White and Vicky White
Casey White and Vicky White(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators confirmed that Vicky White and Casey White had a relationship while Casey White was in custody at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

According to inmates at the detention center, there was a “special relationship” between Vicky White and Casey White. That relationship has been confirmed through independent investigation.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

Vicky White and Casey White have been missing since April 29. A warrant has been issued for Vicky White’s arrest on first-degree permitting or facilitating escape charges.

To read more, click the links below:

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Ervin Edwards (L) and Robert “Bobby” Davis (R)
Clinton police searching for motive in homicide; local radio host suspected
Calvin Berry (left) and Leedrick Trim are being charged in Saturday's Mudbug Festival shooting.
Suspects identified in Mudbug Festival shooting case; One suspect faces previous felony charges
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Man shot multiple times, killed inside house in Clinton
Sheriff: Man killed, found on side of road, appeared deceased for a few days

Latest News

Governor and state lawmakers react to Mudbugs Festival shooting
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
WLBT at 5p
Governor and state lawmakers react to Mudbugs Festival shooting
Police: 29-year-old confesses to stabbing man to death, leaving body in abandoned Jackson home
Police: 29-year-old confesses to stabbing man to death, leaving body in abandoned Jackson home