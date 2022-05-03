Vice President: ‘This is a time to fight for women’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Vice President Kamala Harris is sounding off on a draft opinion that would overturn the nation’s landmark abortion rights case.

Late Monday, a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court was leaked showing that it would likely overturn Roe v. Wade, the high court case that said abortions should be legal.

Justices confirmed the documents were legitimate on Tuesday.

The vice president says the potential for the ruling to be overturned puts the rights of all Americans at risk and that in addition to protecting women’s right to an abortion, Roe protects “the fundamental right to privacy.”

“If the right to privacy is weakened, every person could face a future in which the government can potentially interfere in the personal decisions you make about your life,” she said in a statement. “This is time to fight for women and for our country with everything we have.”

She goes on to say that opponents of Roe want to “punish women and take away their rights to make decisions about their own bodies” and that “Republican legislators in states across the country are weaponizing the use of the law against women.”

At the heart of the matter is the legality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. The 2018 Mississippi law bans most abortions after 15 weeks, making exceptions for medical emergencies or cases in which there is a “severe fetal abnormality.”

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case in December.

