Report: U.S. Supreme Court could be set to overturn Roe v. Wade

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Abortion advocates turned out in droves in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after a report indicating that justices are poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

It comes months after justices heard arguments on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, and as more Republican-led states pass similar laws.

Abortion rights are on the line in this case, and Mississippi’s only abortion clinic is responding to this leaked opinion that claims justices could overturn Roe v. Wade, the case that legalized abortion nationwide.

News of the leak came on Monday night from the website “Politico”, reporting it obtained documents from a “person familiar with the court’s proceedings.”

The documents were labeled a “first draft” of the opinion in the case that challenges Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks.

The news agency, Politico, reports it obtained an initial draft opinion written and signed by Justice Samuel Alito who said in part “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start, “and “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled.”

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch responded by saying, “We will let the Supreme Court speak for itself and wait for the Court’s official opinion.”

A statement released from the Center for Reproductive Rights says, “We don’t know if the document as reported by Politico is legitimate, and we don’t know if it represents the views of a majority of the Supreme Court. What we do know is that if #SCOTUS overturns #Roe it will be an unjustified, unprecedented stripping away of a guaranteed right that has been in place for nearly five decades. It would represent the most damaging setback to the rights of women in the history of our country.”

Justices heard oral arguments for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization back in December and the court’s decision would not be finalized until it is officially published.

