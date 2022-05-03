Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Police: 29-year-old confesses to stabbing man to death, leaving body in abandoned Jackson home
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has confessed to police that he stabbed someone to death in the city of Jackson.

According to authorities, a body was found Tuesday morning inside an abandoned home on Baker Street.

The victim had multiple stab wounds to the torso and neck.

Detectives soon obtained information that led them to 29-year-old Reshawn Jones. Police report that Jones confessed to stabbing the man to death due to “homosexual gestures.”

This is Jackson’s 43rd homicide of the year.

