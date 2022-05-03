Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEST LOWNDES, Miss. (WCBI) – A fight and chaotic scene on a Mississippi school bus led to the arrest of the bus driver.

William McBride, 71, is charged with felony child abuse. His bond has not been set.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says deputies were called about a ruckus at the West Lowndes High School and soon started reviewing security video on the school bus.

Investigators learned there was a fight between two students. McBride got an injured student off the bus for medical attention.

He got back on the bus to find other students fussing and screaming.

“When he returned back to the bus, other students were now involved in an altercation, verbally, and he got in between those students trying to de-escalate the situation and his temper was lost, and that’s when the assault occurred,” said Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Sam Allison released this statement:

“This is an unfortunate incident. We are very embarrassed by this inexcusable behavior. We are thankful there were no serious injuries and very appreciative of the students who quickly de-escalated the situation. Mr. McBride is no longer employed by the Lowndes County School District.”

