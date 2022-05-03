Mississippi political readers react to leaked Supreme Court draft opinion

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s politicians are reacting to a draft opinion leaked by Politico, that suggests that the Supreme Court could overrule Roe v. Wade.

The authenticity of this draft was confirmed by Chief Justice Roberts on Tuesday morning.

It comes months after justices heard arguments on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, and as more Republican-led states pass similar laws.

Governor Tate Reeves stated on his Twitter account that “everyone is rightly outraged over the alleged leak in the MS abortion case.”

Reeves asked for prayer for “wisdom and courage for SCOTUS.”

Everyone is rightly outraged over the alleged leak in the MS abortion case.



Let’s think bigger. For decades, America has been uniquely radical in the West. Our abortion laws look like China & N. Korea.



Please pray for wisdom & courage for SCOTUS. Countless lives can be saved! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) May 3, 2022

Sen. Chris McDaniel shared his views on the leak on Twitter, remarking that “Prayers answered.”

Looks like Roe v. Wade is history. Prayers answered! — Sen. Chris McDaniel (@senatormcdaniel) May 3, 2022

Justices heard oral arguments for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization back in December and the court’s decision would not be finalized until it is officially published.

While many political leaders reacted to the leaked draft, the head of Mississippi’s ACLU, Jarvis Dortch, responded to a Reuters story that says Amazon will pay employees up to $4,000 to travel for medical expenses, including abortion.

It will do this while continuing to donate and support anti-choice politicians? Corporate America is gonna Corporate America https://t.co/TyE5krxHXi — Jarvis Dortch (@jarvisdortch) May 3, 2022

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.