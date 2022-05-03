Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Miss. abortion clinic may move to N.M. pending SCOTUS decision

The director of Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Shannon Brewer, told NBC News that she is...
The director of Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Shannon Brewer, told NBC News that she is prepared to move her clinic to New Mexico if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The director of Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Shannon Brewer, told NBC News that she is prepared to move her clinic to New Mexico if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

In the aftermath of a leaked draft opinion, Brewer shared that the clinic still plans to operate as usual.

However, Brewer also stated that should the clinic be forced to close, she is prepared to move the clinic to New Mexico.

The full story can be read here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Ervin Edwards (L) and Robert “Bobby” Davis (R)
Clinton police searching for motive in homicide; local radio host suspected
Calvin Berry (left) and Leedrick Trim are being charged in Saturday's Mudbug Festival shooting.
Suspects identified in Mudbug Festival shooting case; One suspect faces previous felony charges
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Man shot multiple times, killed inside house in Clinton
Sheriff: Man killed, found on side of road, appeared deceased for a few days

Latest News

Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Florida man on motorcycle killed during crash with tractor tailor in Warren Co.
Florida man on motorcycle killed during crash with tractor trailer in Warren Co.
A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at...
15-year-old arrested after mother notices son had gun at school drop-off
Alcoholic drinks
Brandon votes to allow liquor stores within city