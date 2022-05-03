Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man fatally shot at convenience store in Lexington

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was fatally shot at a convenience store in Lexington on Tuesday.

Lexington Police Chief Sam Dobbins says the shooting occurred around 2:00 p.m. at Sunrise Market.

According to Chief Dobbins, the suspect is in custody, and there are two people of interest. Lexington Police has not released any information about a motive at this time.

Lexington Police Department, county authorities, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are on the scene investigating.

