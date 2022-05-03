Man fatally shot at convenience store in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was fatally shot at a convenience store in Lexington on Tuesday.

Lexington Police Chief Sam Dobbins says the shooting occurred around 2:00 p.m. at Sunrise Market.

According to Chief Dobbins, the suspect is in custody, and there are two people of interest. Lexington Police has not released any information about a motive at this time.

Lexington Police Department, county authorities, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are on the scene investigating.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.