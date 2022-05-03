Connect. Shop. Support Local.
JPD investigating after body found under bridge on Culley Drive

(MGN)
By Maggie Wade
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a death after a man’s body was found under a bridge on Monday.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says 59-year-old Leadlele Handy’s body was located on Culley Drive with no signs of trauma to the body.

According to Deputy Chief Hearn, Handy was last seen three days ago.

