JPD investigating after body found under bridge on Culley Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a death after a man’s body was found under a bridge on Monday.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says 59-year-old Leadlele Handy’s body was located on Culley Drive with no signs of trauma to the body.

According to Deputy Chief Hearn, Handy was last seen three days ago.

