Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

15-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured

Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department(WLBT)
By Maggie Wade
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 44th homicide in the city was just 15 years old, Jackson police report.

Johnquis Kelly was killed when someone opened fire on a black Honda Saturday on Sedgwick Court. Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other teenagers were also critically injured.

Montavis Primer, 17, was shot eight times. Antonio Gross, 18, was shot four times.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says a gray vehicle pulled up and opened fire. Primer and Gross were taken by private vehicle to UMMC and rushed into surgery.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD or Crime Stoppers.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alleged shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; two juveniles detained
Alleged teen shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; Two juveniles detained
William Ervin Edwards (L) and Robert “Bobby” Davis (R)
Clinton police searching for motive in homicide; local radio host suspected
Man shot multiple times, killed inside house in Clinton
Calvin Berry (left) and Leedrick Trim are being charged in Saturday's Mudbug Festival shooting.
Suspects identified in Mudbug Festival shooting case; One suspect faces previous felony charges
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured

Latest News

JPD investigating after body found under bridge on Culley Drive
Trial begins for T’Kia Bevily, accused of killing 14-month-old stepdaughter
Trial begins for T’Kia Bevily, accused of killing 14-month-old stepdaughter
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
Trial begins for T’Kia Bevily, accused of killing 14-month-old stepdaughter