15-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 44th homicide in the city was just 15 years old, Jackson police report.

Johnquis Kelly was killed when someone opened fire on a black Honda Saturday on Sedgwick Court. Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other teenagers were also critically injured.

Montavis Primer, 17, was shot eight times. Antonio Gross, 18, was shot four times.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says a gray vehicle pulled up and opened fire. Primer and Gross were taken by private vehicle to UMMC and rushed into surgery.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD or Crime Stoppers.

