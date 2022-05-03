Hinds Co. Sheriff says he’s ‘coming down several rows’ to find Facebook personality wanted in murder case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said on his social media page there is an active warrant for local Facebook personality William Edwards, the suspect in a Clinton murder case.

“The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department are actively coming down several rows” looking for him, the sheriff said.

He was using a reference that Edwards, also known as Polo and Cipher, would use when taking on elected officials and others on his social media broadcasts.

Jones said anyone with any information is urged to contact the Clinton Police Department or the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 352-1521 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

Edwards, 55, is accused of shooting and killing 45-year-old Robert Davis on Sunday.

On Tuesday, law enforcement searched a downtown apartment where Edwards was known to have lived.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.