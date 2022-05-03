Florida man on motorcycle killed during crash with tractor trailer in Warren Co.

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Florida man on a motorcycle was killed Tuesday when he collided with a tractor trailer in Warren County.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Highway 27 near Thornton Drive.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, David Paxton, 69, of Fleming Island, Florida, was driving a 2008 BMW motorcycle when he collided with a tractor trailer.

Paxton received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

