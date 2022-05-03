Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures and muggy conditions continue ahead this week! We also have another storm risk at the end of the week!

By Branden Walker
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

Muggy and humid conditions are out there for us this Tuesday. We’ve seen a few spot showers moving through the area!

Tuesday, our rain chances continue with Highs in the mid-80s to upper 80s and Lows in the mid-60s. We see partly sunny conditions as the rain chances continue through the area at a 30% chance of showers.

Wednesday, Partly sunny conditions with Highs in the upper 80s pushing the low 60s. Lows falling to the upper 60s. We see a 20% chance of showers.

Thursday and Friday, we are keeping a close eye on. Storm chances are moving back in Thursday night going into Friday morning.

Storm Risk possible for us Thursday night going into Friday morning! Some good news, our Enhanced risk has been lifted to the north!

Thursday, we are continuing to see partly sunny conditions throughout the area with a 30% chance of showers. Highs continue in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday night late, we see a few showers and strong storms. A Slight Risk has been updated for most of our viewing area!

Friday, our showers, and thunderstorms continue going into the Friday morning. About a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Friday falling to the low 80s, with Lows falling to the low 60s.

Saturday and Sunday, our Highs return to the upper 80s and low 90s with Lows falling to the low 60s. Low rain chances for both days. Partly sunny conditions.

Monday, Highs continue into the low 90s with mostly sunny conditions!

Thank you for watching WLBT First Alert Weather!

