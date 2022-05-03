First Alert Forecast: summery heat, humidity; storm risk looms ahead

TUESDAY: Sun will mix with clouds for Tuesday as temperatures continue to creep upward as an upper ridge holds just to our east. Areas of fog could be part of the story to kick off the morning hours along with a few showers and storms, transitioning to sunshine. Highs will remain well above average in the middle to upper 80s after starting off in the 60s again. We’ll stay partly clear with a few storms possible before midnight. Overnight lows will drop in the middle to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat through mid-week – expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with a chance for areas of fog to be part of the morning commute. Highs will rebound into the upper 80s to near 90 – one of the warmest days of 2022. A few showers and storms could mix in from time to time; but more spots than not will remain dry.

EXTENDED PERIOD: A front coupled to a spring storm system will be poised to slip through the area late Thursday into Friday – yielding higher chances for rain and storms and a slight cool-down into the lower to middle 80s. A few of the storms could be strong to severe as the front slips through. All hazards (wind, hail, tornado) will be possible. Sunshine looks to return to the skies by Friday afternoon and we’ll quickly rebound with a mainly dry weekend with highs getting back to the 80s to lower 90s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

