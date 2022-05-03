Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton Police Department, with the help of Louisiana law enforcement, has captured 55-year-old William Ervin “Polo” Edwards without incident.

Police Chief Ford Hayman says Edwards shot and killed 45-year-old Robert Davis on Sunday evening.

Investigators said Davis had been shot at least eight times.

Edwards is known locally as a Facebook personality and radio host who goes by several aliases such as Cipher, Napolean, and Polo.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.