Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton Police Department, with the help of Louisiana law enforcement, has captured 55-year-old William Ervin “Polo” Edwards without incident.

Police Chief Ford Hayman says Edwards shot and killed 45-year-old Robert Davis on Sunday evening.

Investigators said Davis had been shot at least eight times.

Edwards is known locally as a Facebook personality and radio host who goes by several aliases such as Cipher, Napolean, and Polo.

