Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Brandon votes to allow liquor stores within city

Alcoholic drinks
Alcoholic drinks(Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon officials passed an amendment to the city’s zoning and ordinances that will allow liquor stores in commercially zoned areas within the city.

The amendment was passed by the Board of Aldermen.

Here’s what this means going forward:

  • Board of Aldermen voted to allow these businesses on a “conditional use” basis in the City’s CC zoning district.
  • A “conditional use” business must make application to appear before the Planning Commission and then be approved by the City’s Board of Aldermen.
  • The City of Brandon will ensure that City ordinances strictly follow all regulations set-forth by the MS Department of Revenue for these types of businesses.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Ervin Edwards (L) and Robert “Bobby” Davis (R)
Clinton police searching for motive in homicide; local radio host suspected
Calvin Berry (left) and Leedrick Trim are being charged in Saturday's Mudbug Festival shooting.
Suspects identified in Mudbug Festival shooting case; One suspect faces previous felony charges
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Man shot multiple times, killed inside house in Clinton
Sheriff: Man killed, found on side of road, appeared deceased for a few days

Latest News

Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Florida man on motorcycle killed during crash with tractor tailor in Warren Co.
Florida man on motorcycle killed during crash with tractor trailer in Warren Co.
A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at...
15-year-old arrested after mother notices son had gun at school drop-off
The director of Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Shannon Brewer, told NBC News that she is...
Miss. abortion clinic may move to N.M. pending SCOTUS decision