Brandon votes to allow liquor stores within city

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon officials passed an amendment to the city’s zoning and ordinances that will allow liquor stores in commercially zoned areas within the city.

The amendment was passed by the Board of Aldermen.

Here’s what this means going forward:

Board of Aldermen voted to allow these businesses on a “conditional use” basis in the City’s CC zoning district.

A “conditional use” business must make application to appear before the Planning Commission and then be approved by the City’s Board of Aldermen.

The City of Brandon will ensure that City ordinances strictly follow all regulations set-forth by the MS Department of Revenue for these types of businesses.

