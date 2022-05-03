After last week’s fireball, meteorites are being discovered in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Remember that fireball that zoomed over Mississippi last week? Well, it looks like some pieces made it to Earth.

Many witnessed the bright light and loud boom Wednesday, with NASA receiving calls from people in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

Now, according to NASA Meteor Watch, there have been confirmed reports of meteorites being found by those east of Natchez.

Interestingly enough, if a meteorite lands on your property, it’s yours to keep. NASA said that out of respect for the owner’s privacy, they will not disclose the locations of where these meteorites were found.

Nasa Metro Watch says that they are not “meteorite people,” so if you find a strange rock in your yard that cold possibly be a meteorite, don’t send it to them.

Instead, send a picture through this link right here.

If confirmed, this will be the 5th recorded meteorite fall in Mississippi, with the others occurring in either 1854 or 1857, 1910, 1922 and 2012.

