WLBT’s Things To Know 5/2/2022: Mudbug Festival shooting, Clinton man killed inside a house, and DoorDash driver saves a life

1. Mudbug Festival shooting

The final day of the second annual Mudbug Festival was canceled Sunday after a shooting left five people injured and one dead. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones and witnesses said it’s all due to the violent actions of teenagers. Sheriff Jones said the person killed was between 15 and 17 years old and seen wearing a mask. Officers arrested two other juveniles between the ages of 15 and 16 who were inside a vehicle where shots were fired from. According to Sheriff Jones, the five people injured were hospitalized but are now in stable condition.

2. Clinton man killed inside a house

A man was shot multiple times inside a house in Clinton on Sunday evening. Captain Josh Frazier with Clinton Police Department says the deadly shooting occurred on Hannah Drive at 5:15 p.m. According to Captain Frazier, the victim was shot around seven to ten times. There were children in a separate part of the house who were unharmed.CPD says there was a witness at the time of the shooting. There is no motive at this time. According to Captain Frazier, this is the city’s first homicide of the year.

3. DoorDash driver saves a life

While waiting outside for her DoorDash order, the customer fell and hit her head. Luckily, her delivery driver knew just what to do. (WJAR, Sophia Furtado)

A DoorDash delivery driver rushed into action when she found her customer unconscious and bleeding on the ground outside her house. Police say she saved the woman’s life. The Fairhaven Police Department honored Sophia Furtado with a Life Saving Award for “her courageous actions that directly resulted in a life saved” on April 20, according to a department Facebook post. While working for DoorDash in February, Furtado found a woman, later identified as Caryn Sullivan, on the ground and alone outside a house she was delivering to around 10 p.m., CNN reports. Sullivan was unconscious and bleeding from her head, police say. Sullivan told CNN that while waiting for her order, she fell and hit her head on the way down. “I just remember laying on my driveway, thinking, ‘This is pretty much over,’” she said. “I was laying there and saw a lot of white clouds.”

