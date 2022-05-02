WATCH: Sheriff releases video of deputies capturing suspected Mudbug Festival shooters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones released a short video of command staff members and deputies approaching and detaining at least two of the suspected shooters from Saturday night’s Mudbug Festival.

The quick clip shows officials surrounding a vehicle and quickly taking the suspects down.

“Their heroic actions should be commended and contributed to preventing more deaths and/or injuries,” Jones said in a statement online.

A pistol with a high-capacity magazine along with a rifle (“Draco”) was recovered during this takedown.

The chaos immediately shut the festival down, canceling all remaining activities.

