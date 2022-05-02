Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

WATCH: Sheriff releases video of deputies capturing suspected Mudbug Festival shooters

By Sharie Nicole
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones released a short video of command staff members and deputies approaching and detaining at least two of the suspected shooters from Saturday night’s Mudbug Festival.

The quick clip shows officials surrounding a vehicle and quickly taking the suspects down.

“Their heroic actions should be commended and contributed to preventing more deaths and/or injuries,” Jones said in a statement online.

A pistol with a high-capacity magazine along with a rifle (“Draco”) was recovered during this takedown.

At least six people were shot at the festival Saturday night around 10 p.m.

The chaos immediately shut the festival down, canceling all remaining activities.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alleged shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; two juveniles detained
Alleged teen shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; Two juveniles detained
Man shot multiple times, killed inside house in Clinton
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Father shoots son during altercation in Copiah County
‘I’m not coming back’: Mudbug Festival attendees share their terrifying experiences from the shooting

Latest News

WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s Things To Know 5/2/2022: Mudbug Festival shooting, Clinton man killed inside a house, and DoorDash driver saves a life
WATCH: Sheriff releases video of deputies capturing suspected Mudbug Festival shooters
Sheriff releases video of deputies detaining suspected shooter at Mudbug Festival
The Kosciusko Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the night of...
21-year-old dead after Kosciusko shooting
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: summery vibes in early May