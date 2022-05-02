WATCH: Mayor discusses Mudbug Festival shooting, mental health awareness and JTRAN at weekly briefing
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is hosting his weekly news press conference to provide updates on the latest city business.
Lumumba is expected to discuss the Mudbug Festival shooting, mental health awareness, JTRAN, bridge closures and more.
You can watch the live stream here.
