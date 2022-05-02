Clinton police searching for motive in homicide; local radio host suspected

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Police Department held a press conference to discuss the shooting of a man inside of a house on the evening of Sunday, May 1.

According to police, Robert “Bobby” Davis, 45 was shot inside a home.

Fifty-five-year-old William Ervin Edwards, who is also known as “Polo” and “Napolean,” is wanted by CPD in connection to the homicide.

Police Chief Ford Hayman says police are looking to find the motive

“We take this very seriously. There are no words for this. This is sad and tragic. We are going to put the person or persons responsible for this behind bars,” Hayman said.

Hayman said that he believes that this was not a random event.

“Based on the people and some of the circumstances at this residence, this is what I can say as of right now.”

Hayman says that examination of further evidence would help investigators to determine a motive.

Hayman was asked if he believed that statements made on Edwards’ personal social media account are believed to be possible motives.

While Hayman and his team are aware of these posts, they have not been able to determine if they are directly related to the shooting.

He assured residents and neighbors that they are safe, and should not fear retaliation.

At this time this investigation is still ongoing.

