Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Warrant issued in death of elderly woman in Meridian

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.(Meridian Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has an active warrant for Shelia Powe for manslaughter by culpable negligence.

This is in connection with the death of an elderly woman who was found dead Apr. 22, 2022, at 2248 44th Avenue.

If you know Powe’s location, contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Ervin Edwards (L) and Robert “Bobby” Davis (R)
Clinton police searching for motive in homicide; local radio host suspected
Calvin Berry (left) and Leedrick Trim are being charged in Saturday's Mudbug Festival shooting.
Suspects identified in Mudbug Festival shooting case; One suspect faces previous felony charges
Man shot multiple times, killed inside house in Clinton
‘I’m not coming back’: Mudbug Festival attendees share their terrifying experiences from the shooting
Sheriff: Man killed, found on side of road, appeared deceased for a few days

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: summery heat, humidity; storm risk looms ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: summery heat, humidity; spring storms loom late week
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
With the new pitch clock, times are changing for the M-Braves
Madison Co. will allow marijuana use, deny dispensaries