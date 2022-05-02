Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Tunica Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 4 missing juveniles

Nawaf Dafalla, Hakm Dafalla, Rayan Abbas, Miqdad Abbas
Nawaf Dafalla, Hakm Dafalla, Rayan Abbas, Miqdad Abbas(Tunica County Sheriff)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 4 juveniles that were last seen Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office says the children were last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday at their home on Cedar Ridge Cove.

Deputies say they may be be traveling in a gray Nissan Altima with a Mississippi license plate TNB 2374.

Its unknown at this time the clothing description or direction of travel.

If you’ve seen these children, please call Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 363-1411.

