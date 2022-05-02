Tunica Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 4 missing juveniles

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 4 juveniles that were last seen Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office says the children were last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday at their home on Cedar Ridge Cove.

Deputies say they may be be traveling in a gray Nissan Altima with a Mississippi license plate TNB 2374.

Its unknown at this time the clothing description or direction of travel.

If you’ve seen these children, please call Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 363-1411.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.