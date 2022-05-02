Toddler found shot in the head, Hancock Co. authorities say

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating after a toddler was found shot in Hancock County Monday.

On April 30, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5000 block of Ivanhoe Drive in Kiln in reference to a toddler with a gunshot wound to the head.

The child was flown to an area hospital for emergency care.

While the investigation is ongoing, authorities said this appears to be a case where the child was able to gain access to an unsecured weapon.

“This appears to be a horrific accident that I would not wish on anyone,” said Sheriff Ricky Adam. “I hope people will take this opportunity to ensure that they take the proper precautions with any firearm in their house. People need to think about those whom not only live in the house, but that may access the house as guest as well.”

At the time of this report, the child is listed in stable condition.

