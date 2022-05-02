Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Toddler found shot in the head, Hancock Co. authorities say

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating after a toddler was found shot in Hancock County Monday.

On April 30, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5000 block of Ivanhoe Drive in Kiln in reference to a toddler with a gunshot wound to the head.

The child was flown to an area hospital for emergency care.

While the investigation is ongoing, authorities said this appears to be a case where the child was able to gain access to an unsecured weapon.

“This appears to be a horrific accident that I would not wish on anyone,” said Sheriff Ricky Adam. “I hope people will take this opportunity to ensure that they take the proper precautions with any firearm in their house. People need to think about those whom not only live in the house, but that may access the house as guest as well.”

At the time of this report, the child is listed in stable condition.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alleged shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; two juveniles detained
Alleged teen shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; Two juveniles detained
William Ervin Edwards (L) and Robert “Bobby” Davis (R)
Clinton police searching for motive in homicide; local radio host suspected
Man shot multiple times, killed inside house in Clinton
Calvin Berry (left) and Leedrick Trim are being charged in Saturday's Mudbug Festival shooting.
Suspects identified in Mudbug Festival shooting case; One suspect faces previous felony charges
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured

Latest News

Trial begins for T’Kia Bevily, accused of killing 14-month-old stepdaughter
Trial begins for T’Kia Bevily, accused of killing 14-month-old stepdaughter
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
Trial begins for T’Kia Bevily, accused of killing 14-month-old stepdaughter
Grant Callen and Wirt Yerger
Man known as the ‘father of the Mississippi Republican Party’ passes away
Nawaf Dafalla, Hakm Dafalla, Rayan Abbas, Miqdad Abbas
Tunica Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 4 missing juveniles