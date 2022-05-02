Suspects identified in Mudbug Festival shooting case; one suspect faced previous felony charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The teens arrested in connection with Saturday’s mass shooting at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival are facing multiple aggravated assault charges.

Saturday, deputies arrested Calvin Berry, 15, and Leedrick Trim, 16, and booked them at the Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center.

Berry is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while Trim is being charged with three counts, according to the Hinds County Jail’s website.

Both are being charged as adults.

Berry, meanwhile, was arrested in 2020 and charged with two counts of armed robbery, one count of auto theft, and one count of attempted armed robbery.

Berry was initially denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court. The amount was later reduced to $400,000, or $100,000 per charge, in Hinds County Court, records indicate.

In October 2020, County Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels granted a motion by Berry’s attorneys that he undergo a mental evaluation at the Mississippi State Hospital at Whitfield.

“The court, in accordance with all applicable laws and rules, does hereby find that there is reasonable ground to believe that the defendant is mentally ill and does therefore order that (he)… undergo a mental evaluation,” the judge wrote.

The results of that evaluation have been sealed.

According to court records, on or about September 14, 2020, Berry robbed two women in the 600 block of W. Porter Street. Berry allegedly took their cell phones and drove away in one of the victim’s vehicles. Also on September 15, he allegedly tried to rob a third victim in the 800 block of North Jefferson Street.

Late Saturday, the teens were taken into custody by Hinds County sheriff’s deputies during a shooting at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival. One person was killed and five other people were injured during the incident.

The deceased was killed by a law enforcement officer and was said to have been one of the alleged shooters.

The case is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. It was unclear if additional charges would be filed.

