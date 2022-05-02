18-wheeler crashes on I-20; slick roads cause 2 other 18-wheelers into crash

MORTON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-wheeler-spilled over on Monday morning, causing lane closures.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Sergeant Jameka Moore, the truck was heading eastbound near the 76-mile marker in Morton, when its contents were spilled over both lanes around 9:15 a.m.

Moore says that the slick roads caused two more 18-wheelers to go off into the median.

The left lane of I-20 is closed and traffic is moving slowly in the right lane.

Morton Police Department is handling this investigation, with MHP assisting.

No injuries have been reported.

