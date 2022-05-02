Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

18-wheeler crashes on I-20; slick roads cause 2 other 18-wheelers into crash

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORTON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-wheeler-spilled over on Monday morning, causing lane closures.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Sergeant Jameka Moore, the truck was heading eastbound near the 76-mile marker in Morton, when its contents were spilled over both lanes around 9:15 a.m.

Moore says that the slick roads caused two more 18-wheelers to go off into the median.

The left lane of I-20 is closed and traffic is moving slowly in the right lane.

Morton Police Department is handling this investigation, with MHP assisting.

No injuries have been reported.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alleged shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; two juveniles detained
Alleged teen shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; Two juveniles detained
Man shot multiple times, killed inside house in Clinton
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Father shoots son during altercation in Copiah County
‘I’m not coming back’: Mudbug Festival attendees share their terrifying experiences from the shooting

Latest News

WATCH: Mayor discusses Mudbug Festival shooting, mental health awareness and JTRAN at weekly briefing
Madison Co. will allow marijuana use, deny dispensaries
Left lane of I-20 in Morton closed after 18-wheeler loses load
Slick roads on I-20 send three 18-wheelers into crash
WATCH: Mayor discusses Mudbug Festival shooting, mental health awareness and JTRAN at week