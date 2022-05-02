Sheriff: Man killed, found on side of road, appeared deceased for a few days

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Department says work crews discovered a body on the side of the road Monday morning.

Deputies say the body was found at Jackson-Raymond Road near McFarland Road.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says the male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and appeared to be deceased for a few days.

The identity and cause of death are unknown at this time.

A homicide investigation is underway after it was discovered that the unidentified male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 352-1521 or (601) 355-TIPS.

