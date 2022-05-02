Man shot multiple times, killed inside house in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot multiple times inside a house in Clinton on Sunday evening.

Captain Josh Frazier with Clinton Police Department says the deadly shooting occurred on Hannah Drive at 5:15 p.m.

According to Captain Frazier, the victim was shot around seven to ten times. There were children in a separate part of the house who were unharmed.

CPD says there was a witness at the time of the shooting. There is no motive at this time.

According to Captain Frazier, this is the city’s first homicide of the year.

If you have any information, contact CPD at (601) 924-5252 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.