Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man known as the ‘father of the Mississippi Republican Party’ passes away

Grant Callen and Wirt Yerger
Grant Callen and Wirt Yerger(Grant Callen)
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man known by many as the father of the Mississippi Republican Party has died.

Wirt Yerger Jr. passed away at his home in Jackson.

Yerger, was named chairman emeritus of the Mississippi Republican Party in 2009 and was one of Mississippi’s six electors who cast an Electoral College vote during the 2016 election. He voted for Donald Trump.

“He was fiercely committed to both the party and the cause of conservatism,” said Grant Callen, founder, and CEO of Empower Mississippi, a nonprofit advocacy organization. “When Empower was only an idea, I went to Wirt to ask for his advice. Not only did he warmly encourage the idea for Empower, he wrote one of the very first checks to support the mission and volunteered to join our board of directors.”

“Over the last eight years, he and I would visit often, and he never stopped telling me how proud he was of the work we were doing.”

Yerger, a Jackson native and a graduate of the University of Mississippi, served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force’s Strategic Air Command. He later joined Ross & Yerger, Inc., Mississippi’s first insurance agency, according to a copy of his obituary found on Wright & Ferguson Funeral Homes’ website.

He served as state chair of the Republican Party from 1956 to 1966 and was also chairman of the Southern Association of Republican State Chairmen.

Visitation is slated for Tuesday, May 3, at Miller Hall at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson. He will be buried at Greenwood Cemetery.

Yerger was 92.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alleged shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; two juveniles detained
Alleged teen shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; Two juveniles detained
Man shot multiple times, killed inside house in Clinton
William Ervin Edwards (L) and Robert “Bobby” Davis (R)
Clinton police searching for motive in homicide; local radio host suspected
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Calvin Berry (left) and Leedrick Trim are being charged in Saturday's Mudbug Festival shooting.
Suspects identified in Mudbug Festival shooting case; One suspect faces previous felony charges

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Gov. Reeves: Violence in Jackson has been going on far too long
Gov. Reeves: Violence in Jackson has been going on far too long
WLBT at 5p (May 2, 2022)
WLBT at 5p (May 2, 2022)
WLBT at 4p (May 2, 2022)
WLBT at 4p (May 2, 2022)