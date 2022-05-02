Madison Co. will allow marijuana use, deny dispensaries

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Monday to partially allow plans for medical marijuana use.

The board agreed to allow medical marijuana growing facilities to be housed within the county.

However, dispensaries will not initially be allowed.

This means Madison County residents will be allowed to receive a medical marijuana card, but will need to travel to another county to purchase the marijuana.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.