Madison Co. will allow marijuana use, deny dispensaries

(WKYT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Monday to partially allow plans for medical marijuana use.

The board agreed to allow medical marijuana growing facilities to be housed within the county.

However, dispensaries will not initially be allowed.

This means Madison County residents will be allowed to receive a medical marijuana card, but will need to travel to another county to purchase the marijuana.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

