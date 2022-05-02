Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Jones County chicken farm destroyed in Sunday night fire

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RUSTIN, Miss. (WDAM) - A chicken farm was destroyed during a fire that happened Sunday night in Jones County.

According to Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call of a structure fire at Pleasant Grove Road in the Rustin community around 10 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters found two chicken houses were completely overtaken by flames, with the roofs already collapsed.

Bumgardner says the chicken farm is owned by Daniel Brownlee. She says workers who were on the scene said chickens were being housed at the time of the fire.

Rustin, Sandersville, M&M, Powers, Glade and Pleasant Ridge volunteer fire departments responded to the fire, as well as Dixie Electric Power Association.

