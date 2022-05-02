Gov. Reeves: Violence in Jackson has been going on far too long

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is responding after chaos ensued at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival over the weekend when a shooting left five injured and one person dead.

During a press conference on Monday afternoon, the governor first thanked law enforcement at the festival before stating that “violence in Jackson has been going on for far too long.”

“We’ve got to continue to work to get that under control,” he added.

Reeves said that it appeared to him that there are people in the community who have “very little regard for human life” and that those people need to be put in jail and stay in jail “for a long, long, long time.”

Two teenagers involved in the shooting are now facing multiple aggravated assault charges. Both are being charged as adults.

One of those teens, Calvin Berry, has an extensive rap sheet, including carjacking, armed robbery, and attempted armed robbery.

“This is an opportunity, I hope, for everyone in the capital city to come together and say, ‘We’re just not gonna allow this in our capital city because we’re not going to allow this anywhere in this state or anywhere in this county,’” Reeves stated.

When asked if he has had conversations regarding future security plans at the fairgrounds, Reeves answered that he has, indeed, had those conversations but that they did not happen at 10 p.m. on Saturday, which was the time of the shooting at the festival.

The governor said that the state has been pressing the need for law enforcement in Jackson “for many years,” an example being the expansion of the Capitol Police.

However, he did say that those involved in the Mudbug shooting had such low regard for human life, that although there was a law enforcement presence at the fairground Saturday evening, that did not dissuade them from committing violence.

Because of this, the governor said that those committing crimes need to be put in jail and stay there “for a long, long, long time.”

He asked local judges to not put violent offenders back on the street “within hours” of their initial crime simply for them to commit further crimes. He also asked the city to invest in their police department and the justice system.

Jackson’s Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba also addressed the Mudbug shooting on Monday, saying that most instances of violence in Jackson are interpersonal and not random. He also spoke of starting an office for violence prevention and trauma recovery with a $1 million grant from National League of Cities.

