Gipson blames Hinds Co. judicial for Mudbug Festival shooting; vows to change it

Andy Gipson
Andy Gipson(WLOX)
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the wake of a mass shooting at the Mudbug Festival Saturday, Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson is calling for Hinds County’s judicial system to be fixed or replaced.

Late Saturday, six people were shot and one person was killed in a shooting at the Mudbug Festival at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Gipson is blaming Hinds County’s judicial system for the problem, saying that if the county doesn’t fix a system that gives criminals “a mere slap on the wrist,” the state must step in to fix it or replace it.

“The broken judicial system of Hinds County must be corrected voluntarily, or if not voluntarily, then... by serious legislative action creating a new judicial district where these criminals will in fact be arrested, incarcerated, tried, convicted, and sent to prison for a long, long time,” he wrote.

“Criminals have come to believe they can enter and exit the revolving door of the Hinds County judicial system with a mere slap on the wrist. Those days must end and they must end now,” he said.

He points to “poorly conceived legislation weakening our judicial system,” saying it must be reversed.

He didn’t say what legislation he was referring to. We reached out to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Paige Manning and are waiting to hear back.

“Rampant crime in the city of Jackson...is by no means a new phenomenon - but it has definitely reached a new and heightened level of danger that is not only affecting communities within the city of Jackson proper, but families, businesses, and events in the surrounding metro area, as well as our entire state.”

“The judicial system whereby criminals are allowed to go unpunished is to blame. It is this system I vow to boldly seek to change for the future of our capital city and for the future of the state of Mississippi,” he wrote. “More details to come.”

Alleged teen shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; Two juveniles detained
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
