First Alert Forecast: summery vibes in early May

MONDAY: A weak boundary will help to kick few showers and storms in the forecast to start the new work and school week, but a washout isn’t anticipated. Expect variably cloudy skies with highs right back in the muggy 80s through the afternoon hours after starting off in the 60s. Another variably cloudy night with lows in the 60s by early Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Sun will mix with clouds for Tuesday as temperatures continue to creep upward as an upper ridge holds just to our east. Highs will remain well above average in the middle to upper 80s after starting off in the 60s again. We’ll stay partly clear with a few storms possible before midnight. Overnight lows will drop in the middle to upper 60s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: Our early-summer pattern remains in play through the remainder of the work and school week. Outside of a few showers and storms – randomly placed and timed, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the 80s to near 90 through mid-week. A front will be poised to slip through the area late Thursday into Friday – yielding higher chances for rain and storms and a slight cool-down into the lower to middle 80s. A few of the storms could be strong to severe as the front slips through. We’ll quickly rebound with a mainly dry weekend with highs getting back to the 80s to near 90.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.