First Alert Forecast: STORM THREAT THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY

By Dave Roberts
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm and muggy weather continues this week.  While an isolated shower is possible every day or even a thunderstorm, our focus will shift toward Thursday night into Friday morning when we have a higher chance for severe weather.  Severe thunderstorms are possible overnight and the worst of the weather appears to be focused near sunrise Friday.  Time frames may shift so check back for details.  Damaging wind and hail are likeliest, with a threat for some tornadoes as well.  Torrential rain may lead to some brief flash flooding.  Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 this week and overnight and morning lows will be in the upper 60s.  Friday into the weekend will be in the lower to middle 80s with lows in the lower 60s.

