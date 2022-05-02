First Alert Forecast: Cloudy conditions for our Monday and then off and on cloudiness this week. Storms returning Thursday going into Friday!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday!

Cloudy conditions for us as we move into the afternoon hours today! We see temperatures moving closer to the mid-80s. Possibly a spot shower in store for us. This evening temperatures falling to the upper 60s.

Tuesday, our rain chances continue with Highs in the mid-80s to upper 80s and Lows in the mid-60s. We see partly sunny conditions as the rain chances continue through the area at a 30% chance of showers.

Wednesday, Partly sunny conditions with Highs in the upper 80s pushing the low 60s. Lows falling to the upper 60s. We see a 20% chance of showers.

Thursday and Friday, we are keeping close eye on. Storm chances are moving back in Thursday night going into Friday morning.

Thursday, we are continuing to see partly sunny conditions throughout the area with a 30% chance of showers. Highs continue in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday night late, we see a few showers and strong storms. We are under a enhanced risk for severe weather in many of our northern counties.

Friday, our showers and thunderstorms continue over going into the Friday morning. About a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Friday falling to the low 80s, with Lows falling to the low 60s.

Saturday and Sunday, our Highs return to the upper 80s and low 90s with Lows falling to the low 60s. Low rain chances for both days. Partly sunny conditions.

