Crocs launch cereal-themed collection

Crocs launched a new collection inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch (seen here), Cocoa Puffs,...
Crocs launched a new collection inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch (seen here), Cocoa Puffs, Honey Nut Cheerios and Trix.(Foot Locker via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) - There’s a new product for cereal lovers who want breakfast-themed footwear.

Crocs launched a new collection inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Honey Nut Cheerios and Trix.

The shoes are a collaboration between Crocs, General Mills, and Foot Locker, called the “Rise n’ Style” collection. They cost between $45-70 per pair.

Right now, only the Cinnamon Toast Crunch crocs are available in stores, but they should all be in stores by July.

Right now, only the Cinnamon Toast Crunch crocs are available in stores, but they should all be...
Right now, only the Cinnamon Toast Crunch crocs are available in stores, but they should all be in stores by July.(Foot Locker via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

