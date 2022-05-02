6-year-old injured in Brookhaven drive-by shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A 6-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in a drive-by shooting.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said the shooting happened Sunday at around 5:30 p.m. on Old Brook Road.

Collins says the suspect was possibly riding a motorcycle and fired shots into the home.

The girl was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

Collins believes the shooter was using an assault rifle.

If anyone has information on who the shooter may be, call Brookhaven Police.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.