Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

6-year-old injured in Brookhaven drive-by shooting

Police lights
Police lights(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A 6-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in a drive-by shooting.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said the shooting happened Sunday at around 5:30 p.m. on Old Brook Road.

Collins says the suspect was possibly riding a motorcycle and fired shots into the home.

The girl was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

Collins believes the shooter was using an assault rifle.

If anyone has information on who the shooter may be, call Brookhaven Police.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alleged shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; two juveniles detained
Alleged teen shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; Two juveniles detained
Man shot multiple times, killed inside house in Clinton
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Father shoots son during altercation in Copiah County
‘I’m not coming back’: Mudbug Festival attendees share their terrifying experiences from the shooting

Latest News

Calvin Berry (left) and Leedrick Trim are being charged in Saturday's Mudbug Festival shooting.
Suspects identified in Mudbug Festival shooting case; one suspect faced previous felony charges
Andy Gipson
Gipson blames Hinds Co. judicial for Mudbug Festival shooting; vows to change it
William Ervin Edwards (L) and Robert “Bobby” Davis (R)
Clinton police searching for motive in homicide; local radio host suspected
Sheriff: Man killed, found on side of road, appeared deceased for a few days