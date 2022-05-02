21-year-old dead after Kosciusko shooting

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - The Kosciusko Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the night of Saturday, April 29.

According to their Facebook page, officers arrived at North Side Park, after receiving reports of shots fired.

Officers made contact with 21-year-old Kenwon Tyshon Riley, who had appeared to be the victim of a gunshot wound.

Riley was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there is currently no suspect information at this time.

