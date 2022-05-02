1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany parent is contemplating taking legal action after her child left an area daycare with bruises and bite marks.

WALB’s Kiera Hood spoke with the mother, April Robinson, and her family. A police report said Robinson’s toddler was attacked at Wee Are the World Child Development Center on Moultrie Road on April 28.

A 1-year-old was attacked by a 5-year-old at Wee Are the World Child Development Center on Moultrie Road on Thursday. I spoke with the mother and aunts of the child. We'll hear from them and have a full statement from the facility coming up on WALB News 10 at 5 p.m. Posted by Kiera Hood WALB on Monday, May 2, 2022

Stay tuned to WALB News at 5 and 6 to hear reactions from the child’s family and the daycare.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.