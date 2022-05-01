Those impacted by gun violence donate objects for memorial event

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As violent crime continues to surge across the country, gun violence victims and survivors are being remembered in a special way.

It is part of a two-day event this weekend.

Loved ones of those impacted by violence got the chance to bring special remembrance objects for the Gun Violence Memorial Project, which will be added to a display in Washington D.C.

Organizers say the project at the museum provides a space of remembrance and healing for gun violence victims.

“Take this memorabilia and use it as a part of the installation,” explained one organizer. “Persons can donate items for a long-term, which is a permanent installation and memorial. So wherever the memorial goes, that item will be part of that or where it is can be currently housed, so it can be returned to that person.”

New Bethel AME Church, Different World Church, and the Every Town for Gun Safety hosted the two-day event.

