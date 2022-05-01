One dead, several injured after shootout during Mississippi Mudbugs Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several gunmen opened fire during the Mississippi Mudbugs Festival Saturday night, killing one person and injuring several others, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

Jones said the investigation was being conducted as an active shooter situation and two people had been detained for questioning.

It took place shortly after 10 p.m. at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds

A WLBT crew at the scene said the crowds were cleared and rides shut down shortly after the incident.

Jones said on social media that paramedics transported several attendees to area hospitals, but their injuries and conditions are not known.

Jones will hold a press briefing at 11:40 p.m. to provide more information to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional details are made available.

