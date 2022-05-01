Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Sunday morning storms slowly came to an end! For the week prepare for off and on showers and warmer temperatures!

Rain showers and storms continue to move out of the area. Once we get into the late morning...
Rain showers and storms continue to move out of the area. Once we get into the late morning hours, temperatures will start to rise a tad with Highs reaching back into the low 80s(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Good Morning!

Warm and muggy over the next couple of days with the added showers !

We are watching a few storms moving through the area this morning. As we get closer to the afternoon, many will be off towards our East and South.

Sunday, temperatures remain in the upper 80s for the Highs. Our Lows fall to the mid-60s. Partly sunny conditions on Sunday. We see a 40% chance of showers and few storms.

Monday and Tuesday, our rain chances continue with Highs in the mid-80s and Lows in the upper 60s. We see partly sunny conditions both days as the rain chances continue through the area at a 30% chance of showers.

Wednesday, Partly sunny conditions with Highs in the upper 80s and Lows falling to the upper 60s. We see a 20% chance of showers.

Thursday, we are continuing to see partly sunny conditions throughout the area with a 30% chance of showers. Highs continue in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday is when our next system pushes through the area bringing us more showers and thunderstorms. Friday hold a 40% chance of storms. Highs on Friday falling to the upper 70s, with Lows falling to the mid 60s.

Thank you for watching WLBT First Alert Weather!

