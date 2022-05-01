First Alert Forecast: summer-like pattern to continue into the week ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Besides a slight chance for isolated showers or storms over the next few hours, most spots will remain dry through the rest of the day. Like recent nights, tonight will be warm and muggy. Expect overnight lows to bottom out in the 60s by early Monday morning.

A summer-like start to the week ahead is in the forecast for Monday. Temperatures are expected to peak in the middle 80s tomorrow afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower/storm chance will exist tomorrow afternoon and evening, but won’t be a washout by any means.

Temperatures will slightly trend warmer through the week with highs nearing the low 90s by mid to late week. A slight chance for afternoon downpours will also continue during this time. We could potentially see a greater chance for showers and storms late Thursday into Friday as a cold front nears from the west. It’s too soon to say if we will see severe weather with this system, but we’ll closely monitor trends. Once this front exits to the east, we should trend drier going into next weekend.

