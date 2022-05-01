Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Father shoots son during altercation in Copiah County

(MGN)
By Jordon Gray
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A father shot his son during an altercation in Copiah County on Sunday.

Sheriff Byron Swilley says the son drove himself to Terry after being shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Sheriff Swilley, there is no motive at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

