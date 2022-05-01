Father shoots son during altercation in Copiah County

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A father shot his son during an altercation in Copiah County on Sunday.

Sheriff Byron Swilley says the son drove himself to Terry after being shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Sheriff Swilley, there is no motive at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.